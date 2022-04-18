It’s been two long years since the last event by The Gozo Youth Wind Band and Orchestra. Sadness and loss has touched every part of Malta and Gozo as the coronavirus pandemic cast its dark shadow over the islands. However, now we can finally begin to see an awakening, a light at the end of the tunnel. So, after several cancellations and reschedules, The Gozo Youth Orchestra in collaboration with 7SPP and Festivals Malta, supported by Visit Malta, Festivals Malta and Arts Council Malta, are back with their latest rock orchestral project.

On Saturday, May 7 at 8:15pm, at the MCC, Valletta, for one night only, their rock orchestral tribute concert From The Beatles To U2, will hit the stage.

Once again it will feature The Gozo Youth Orchestra under the direction of its founder and musical director Mro Joseph Grech, CASH & Band, plus guest singers Chris Grech, Neville Refalo, Francesco Nicodeme, Sarah Bonnici, Rachel Grech, Kurt Cassar, Keith Anthony and the 7SPP Choir.

Live concerts are memorable because they appeal to our major senses of seeing and hearing, this is why we use the best available sound and vision production companies. Nexos and Mad About Video have been with us from the beginning while BestTeam will be joining us for the first time. All are hugely respected in event circles.

This is the fourth major rock orchestral concert to be performed by this amazing group of talented performers. The previous three events Dark Side Over Gozo/Valletta, Queen Meets Coldplay and Not Just The Wall were all performed to full houses at both the Aurora Theatre, Gozo and the MCC in Valletta. All six events received standing ovations and high praise from their audiences. The energy , enthusiasm and sheer talent of the performers formed a unique connection with the audiences. The result was an electric atmosphere that was enjoyed and celebrated by both performers and audience members.

We expect no less from this our latest production. So don’t miss out, tickets are currently available from www.showshappening.com. Booking helpline: 2559 5750.

Meanwhile, the Gozo Youth Wind Band Orchestra has also announced the following events later this year: Opera vs Pop Under the Stars – 14th Edition – Monday, August 1 – Gozo Ministry’s Courtyard, Stage and Proms on the Sea – 7th Edition – Monday, September 12 – Mgarr Marina, A Gala Evening with Andrew Lloyd Webber –October 30 – Aurora Theatre, Rock Classics of the 60’s & 70’s – November 19 – Aurora Theatre and Christmas Rocks the Astra – 3rd Edition – Wednesday, December 28 – Astra Theatre. For further details contact gozowindbandorchestra@yahoo.co.uk or find us on Facebook.