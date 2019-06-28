On the occasion of the Marian Year, 26 artists are currently holding a collective art exhibition, ‘Gozo the Island of Peace’, at Dar Karmni Grima Museum in Għarb. The exhibition, inaugurated by Għarb mayor David Apap, is curated by Fr Charles Cini, sdb. It is open between Tuesday and Saturday from 9am to 4pm and Sunday from 9am and 12.30pm.
