Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Saturday that Gozo will be in receipt of a record amount of European funds, will have a permanent environmentally-friendly fourth boat and will be the first place on the Maltese islands to become carbon neutral.

Addressing a conference in Ghajnsielem with the theme 'Renewing Gozo and the environment in which we live', Abela announced that Gozo will benefit from a record €162 million in European funds for sustainable urban projects until 2027 which will, in turn, lead to a better quality of life for Gozitans.

He said that these projects must continue to complement what is already being done on the island. Among others, the Prime Minister mentioned the completion of the rehabilitation of the Qortin landfill in a similar project to that done in Malta with the rehabilitation of Fulija Valley.

The Labour leader also spoke about the air and sea connectivity between the two islands and how the fast ferry and the introduction of the fourth ship had significantly improved the route between Malta and Gozo. He said the government was looking into building a fourth ship that was more environmentally friendly and with low emissions.

On air connectivity, the Labour leader reiterated his commitment to have an air link between the two islands.

“It will be done in a sustainable way by not taking any agricultural land. As we have carried out the fast ferry service, we will carry out the air link service,” Abela said.

He said that Gozo should look at this project not only to benefit Gozo through better accessibility but also through the creation of new niches and new economic activities such as the possibility of an air training school, research on drones and others.

He said this was all part of the Labour Party’s policy for Gozo, based on three main pillars: the conversion to digital, investment to make Gozo a carbon-free island and improving quality of life on the island.