Reduced Gozo Channel fares on certain days of the week, cruise ship berthing buoys and an airlink between Gozo and Malta are among the Budget 2022 proposals put forward by the Gozo Tourism Association.

The association said on Tuesday that as tourism continued to be one of the hardest-hit sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gozo had experienced drops in arrivals and the outlook for the coming months remained uncertain.

It said that although domestic tourism - which was up 61.8 per cent between 2020 and 2019 - was helping to mitigate the situation, Gozitan tourism needed to look beyond that market.

The association identified as priority areas inter-island connectivity, fiscal measures, the product, marketing and human resources.

Xlendi Bay: an ideal spot for a cruise ship berthing buoy? Photo: Shutterstock

Some of the proposals

Building an 800-metre airstrip suitable for 20-seater fixed-wing aircraft;

Reduced Gozo Channel ferry fares from Mondays to Thursdays during the winter months;

Gozo Channel to partner with accommodation providers to offer reduced ferry fares and special offers for particular weekends between November and March;

Re-introducing a year-round, cargo-specific ferry between Mġarr and Ċirkewwa;

Building cruise berthing buoys off Xlendi Bay and Mġarr harbour;

Upgrading the Mġarr landing quay to cater for cruise passengers;

Cutting VAT to 7% for admission to shows, theatres, fairs, amusement parks, concerts, museums, cinemas, conferences exhibitions and similar cultural events and facilities.

Waiving all license fees for 2022 payable by all MTA licensed establishments;

Updating and implementing a the Gozo Diving Master Plan;

Developing a water park and a theme park in Gozo;

Introducing a new round of government vouchers covering March to May 2022;

Schemes to help foreign employees better integrate into Maltese culture and to encourage employees and owners in the tourism sector to further their studies;

Developing the ITS Gozo campus into a specialised vocational tourism institution.