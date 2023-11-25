Preparations are well underway for the 14th edition of the Gozo tourism awards organised by the Gozo Tourism Association in January 2024. The annual awards will go to the Tourism Worker and the Young Tourism Worker who distinguish themselves in the performance of their duties in the tourism sector in Gozo.

Furthermore, for the 10th year, the Investment and Entrepreneurship in Tourism award will be given to a Gozitan entrepreneur who has achieved outstanding accomplishments that had a significant impact in the sector.

For the fifth year, the Niche Tourism Achievement award will be given to an individual or organisation that promoted Gozo’s cultural diversity and authenticity through a cultural activity or project that has attracted local and foreign visitors to the island.

The Gozo Tourism Awards ceremony will be held on January 25.