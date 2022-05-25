Tourism businesses in Gozo expect this to be their recovery year post-COVID-19, but they are concerned about rising costs and staff shortages, a survey by the Gozo Tourism Association has shown.

The online survey focused on the performance of Gozitan tourism establishments during the first four months of 2022, the Easter period as well as on issues related to human resources.

53% of the establishments surveyed reported more business compared to the first four months of 2021, when Malta was affected by COVID-19 restrictions. 33% stating that their performance was equal to that of the first four months 2021, while 13% reported less business.

57% of respondents declared that the performance of the foreign market on their business was better than that of 2021, with 30% stating that the performance of this market was equal to that of the January to April period of 2021.

More than half of participants declared that the Easter period of 2022 was better than 2021, while 27% stated that during the past Easter period, their business fared on the same levels of 2021. 13% reported less business.

Asked about revenue during the first four months of 2022, 53% said it was better than last year, 30% declared that it was on the same level and 13% reported that it was less.

When asked about their business constraints 77% of respondents blamed an increase in operating costs. Another prevalent constraint mentioned by 74% of respondents was a staff shortage. 61% of respondents said that their 70% or more of their staff complement is made up of foreign workers.

43% of respondents expect better business during 2022 than 2021, with another 23% are predicting very promising year but not exceeding results of 2019.