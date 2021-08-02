A referendum will be held among Gozitans on the proposed Malta-Gozo tunnel if the Nationalist Party is elected to government.

In a press conference on Monday, PN spokesman for Gozo Chris Said told reporters that once the necessary studies are carried out, a Nationalist government would consult the Gozitan people on the proposed permanent link.

The current proposal would lead to the creation of a 13km-long tunnel with a 7-metre radius and one traffic lane heading in either direction, with an additional safety lane.

To date, four bids have been received in answer to a government request for proposals – three are for bored tunnels and the other is for an immersed structure.

Little is known about Gozitan sentiment on the matter. In promoting the idea of a road tunnel, the government often cites a 2018 survey in which statistician Vincent Marmara had found that 83% of those in Malta and Gozo - especially among the younger generations - are in favour of the project.

What are the PN's other pledges?

This is the second batch of electoral pledges by the PN targetting Gozo. Last month they promised to build a new hospital among other plans for healthcare on Gozo.

The PN has also pledged to buy back land at Ħondoq ir-Rummien to develop into a national park.

Meanwhile, Said also announced a raft of other projects for the sister isle on Monday.

The PN is proposing expanding the Mġarr harbour, two new ships for the Gozo Channel and a ferry stop in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and St Paul’s Bay to improve connectivity between the islands.

From left: MPs Joe Ellis and Chris Said, and candidate Alex Borg.

The PN also wants to carry out feasibility studies on a possible air link between Gozo and Malta.

Said pledged that a PN government will invest in a bigger port in Mġarr to accommodate cruise liners and other maritime activity.

The harbour, he said, had been outgrown by Gozitans and was not keeping up with today’s needs.

The area also needs more public parking, which would be included as part of the expansion project.

MP Joe Ellis said the PN is proposing the commissioning of another two ferries for Gozo Channel - one for passengers and another for commercial vehicles and merchant cargo.

An alternative harbour in Malta

Ellis, who hails from Gozo, also said a future PN administration would identify an area in Malta best suited for an alternative harbour.

St Paul’s Bay and Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, he said, are the obvious contenders.

Finally, electoral candidate Alex Borg announced that the PN in government would explore the possibility of an air link between Malta and Gozo.

Once all the technical, environmental and economic studies are carried out, a PN administration would open the matter for consultation.