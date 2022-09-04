As part of the 20th anniversary commemorative events of the Gozo Youth Wind Band and Orchestra, the ensemble is preparing to present the seventh edition of the concert Stage and Proms on the Sea at Gozo’s Mġarr Marina on September 12 at 8.30pm.

The concert will take audiences to London’s West End shows and also present evergreen masterpieces from the Proms.

There will be excerpts and medleys from musicals, as well as classic encores performed in the Proms Final Night held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Pop singers Ludwig Galea and Sarah Bonnici will be accompanying the Gozo Youth Wind Band under the direction of its founder and musical director Mro Joseph Grech.

Following the concert, the band will be participating in two large-scale events, namely From the Beatles to U2 on October 30 and A Gala Night – The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber on November 19.

Both events are to take place at the Aurora Theatre in Victoria, Gozo.

These events are also supported by Arts Council Malta and Festivals Malta.

Stage and Proms on the Sea is an initiative supported by the Ministry for Gozo Cultural Events Fund within the Ministry for Gozo, The Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Ministry for Gozo and in collaboration with MTA, Visit Gozo, General Soft Drinks Ltd, Karkanja Developments Ltd, and the Mġarr Marina.