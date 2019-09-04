Following the successful production of the 12th edition of Opera vs Pop Under the Stars by the Gozo Youth Orchestra, it is now the sister ensemble’s turn – the Gozo Youth Wind Band – to present Stage and Proms on the Sea on Monday.

Gozitan youth musicians, together with foreign and Maltese musicians, are currently in full swing preparing for the fifth edition. Stage and Proms on the Sea is reminiscent of London’s West End shows and evergreen masterpieces from the Proms.

The audience will be able to enjoy excerpts and medleys from musicals and classic encores performed during Proms Final Night at the Royal Albert Hall.

This initiative has been supported by the Ministry for Gozo Culture Fund within the Gozo Ministry and organised in collaboration with the MTA, Gozo Culture and Information Office, Visit Gozo and Mġarr Marina.

The Gozo Youth Orchestra will also be presenting a large-scale rock orchestral concert titled Not Just… The Wall, another tribute to the music of Pink Floyd, on November 2 at the Aurora Theatre, Victoria, featuring Cash & Band with Neville Refalo, Chris Grech, Cheryl Balzan, Sarah Bonnici, Keith Anthony, Dorothy Bezzina and the NJTW choir. All concerts will be under the direction of Mro Joseph Grech.

Stage and Proms on the Sea will be held on Monday at 8.30pm at the Mġarr Marina. Entrance (standing) is free. VIP designated seating is strictly by reservation. For more information and to book, call 7942 1611 or 9942 1611 or e-mail gozowindbandorchestra@yahoo.co.uk.