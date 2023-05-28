Gozo-based artist Catherine Emma Gauci is holding an exhibition of contemporary oil paintings in Room 2 at the Citadel Cultural Centre in Victoria. The 17 paintings reflect her love of the Gozo landscape where she lives and is inspired by the particular colours of the sea and the rock and the magical quality of the light.

Each of her paintings is created over a long period of time, developing a rich history of surface with multiple layering, intricate texture and organic mark-making. The exhibition is Gauci’s third successive display at the Citadel.

The exhibition, curated by Maurizio Madonna, runs until Wednesday, May 31. It is open daily from 10am to 4.30pm. The artist will meet visitors between 11am and 2pm.For more information visit the Facebook page Catherine Emma Gauci Art Studio/Gallery.