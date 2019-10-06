Parts of the hull of a Phoenician shipwreck off Gozo, discovered 12 years ago, have been found to survive after nearly three millennia underwater.

The team exploring and mapping the ancient wreck have for the first time observed elements of the ship’s timber during this year’s excavation season which has just come to an end.

A rare Phoenician bowl and a previously unknown type of urn were also recovered from the lower levels of the ship’s cargo, said project director Timmy Gambin from the University of Malta.

“Good progress was made throughout three weeks in September and this unique project continues to yield results,” said Prof. Gambin.

The wreck dates back to the 7th Century BC and lies at a depth of 110 metres, making the team – a collaboration of local and international experts and divers – the first and only one to excavate at this depth anywhere in the world.

Heritage Malta, in collaboration with the University of Malta, has set up an exhibition showcasing the ongoing results of recent fieldwork including a specially commissioned 3D model of the shipwreck that was recently on show at Science in the City.

The international Phoenician Shipwreck Project is also supported by the Ministry for Gozo, the Malta Tourism Authority, the Malta International Airport and the Honor Frost Foundation.