The painting of the dome of the chapel of the relics at the Gozo Cathedral in Victoria is nearing completion. Like another six of the eight chapels of the cathedral, the painting is being executed by Paul Camilleri Cauchi.

Similar to the other domes, the subject lies on the vertical axis of the chapel altar façade. The layout is slightly different from the previous six as it is a painting with four quadri riportati having a decorative scheme separating the four iconographic pictures.

The four scenes depict the most notable historic events related to the history of the cathedral, namely the transformation of a Roman Temple dedicated to Juno into an edifice dedicated to the Mother of God, possibly in the fifth century; the metamorphosis of a mosque into a church at the beginning of the Norman rule in 1127; the discussion and planning of a new church between Lorenzo Cafà and archpriest Carlo Magri in 1685; and the consecration of the new Matrice (church) by Bishop Giacomo Cañaves on October 11, 1716.

The semi-circular lunette carries one of the most significant historic events that took place in the cathedral. It depicts Bishop Nikol Cauchi addressing Pope Saint John-Paul II during his visit to the cathedral on May 26, 1990.

The four pendentives portray four principal canons of the Matrice: Raymundus Mannara, the first Matrice archpriest, who died in 1463; Nicolò Castelletti, who was dragged into slavery in 1551 and died two years later in chains; Giovanni Pietro Francesco Agius de Soldanis, a canon of the Matrice who in 1745 wrote the first history of Gozo, including that of the church; and Saverio Cassar, the archpriest who successfully led the blockade against the French in 1798 and, eventually, became governor-general of Gozo.

The idea of the whole layout was thought by historian Mgr Joseph Bezzina, a member of the Gozo Cathedral Chapter. The same Chapter took the occasion to refurbish the whole chapel of relics which together with the painting and renovation will hopefully be inaugurated early next year.