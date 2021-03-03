Gozo will remain a hub for preserving traditional industries like agriculture and fishing but will have a 'permanent link' to Malta, Robert Abela has pledged.

The prime minister told a business breakfast that the island's opportunities would be "limited as long as Gozo depends on ferry services".

While he said that the €5 million fast ferry service due to connect Valletta to Mġarr from June would be a "game-changer" for Gozo's connectivity issues, he repeatedly stressed the government's commitment to a 'permanent link' between the islands.

"We are not just saying we will look into it or just run studies, we will implement it because we believe in the benefits of this idea," he said.

His comments were reiterated by Gozo minister Clint Camilleri, who said the government was "committed to finding the best way we can to build the tunnel".

The Malta-Gozo tunnel has been promised for years but the government has been criticised for failing to publish studies on alternative options to improve accessibility to the island.

In an event on Thursday, several ministers outlined plans for the island as an "economic motor" distinct from Malta.

Summing up their proposals, Abela said it would be “dynamic hub” for clean technology, a "centre of excellence" for education and a "renewable energy hub" that would cater for all the island's energy needs.

“One out of every 7kW produced in our nation from solar panels comes from Gozo, already. We want to invest €9 million a year for schemes that further promote alternative energy,” Abela said.

Abela also outlined how Malta has plans for a multi-million offshore wind turbine project, but did not provide any further details.

He outlined the government’s decision to support traditional industries such as fishing and agriculture through €4.5 million in funding to operators in those fields.

“The minister of agriculture will be able to provide further information on this in the upcoming weeks,” he said.

He said a second fibre-optic cable would “put Gozo on par with Malta".

Referring to environmental concerns, which have been raised by the island's mayors in recent weeks, Abela said he wanted Gozo "to become more prosperous while retaining its serenity.” He argued that digital technology means sustainable economic growth no longer needs to eclipse environmental considerations.

Abela also pointed out how Gozo has managed to recover from the pandemic’s effects more quickly than Malta due to the fact that 20 per cent of the island’s GDP comes from financial and IT services.

“Gozo has managed to recover quickly because of this shift to digital technology. After the pandemic is over, this phenomenon will continue; digitisation is an effective tool and we want to provide more incentives to do so,” he added.