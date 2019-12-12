The Gaulitanus Choir is taking part in various events being held in Gozo this festive season.

Their commitments start on Saturday at the Munxar Christmas Market where the choir will be in attendance from 7.30 to 9pm.

Two informal caroling sessions will follow at the Arkadia Commercial Centre, namely on Sunday between 5.30 and 7.30pm and again on December 22, between 10am and noon.

On Christmas Eve, the choir will perform at the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz, where those present will be warmed up for the Holy Night with a selection of carols in the hotel’s lounge from 7 to 7.45pm.

Some refreshments will also be served.

The Gaulitanus Choir and the Gaulitanus Orchestral Ensemble will then give a concert at the Xagħra Basilica on December 28. The concert, being organised by the Xagħra local council, starts at 7.30pm and will feature the choir and orchestra in an interesting variety of Christmas numbers.

The choir will round up its commitments for this festive season on New Year’s Day by presenting its annual A New Year’s Toast.

Now in its eighth edition, this is again being held at the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz and starts at 7.30pm.

The concert musically ushers in the New Year with a musical bonanza featuring a multifarious mix of Christmassy, operatic and other lively repertoire, presented by the choir, its soloists and friends.

This will also be the first event celebrating the choir’s 30th anniversary.

All these events, for which entrance is free on a first-come-first-served basis, will be under the musical and artistic direction of the choir’s founder-director Colin Attard.