For most crochet or knitting enthusiasts, it’s the time of year for putting the finishing touches to novelty jumpers or scarves.

But one group of Gozitan women have focused their needles on a much bigger project: a 25-foot Christmas tree.

The Gozo Crafty Ladies group, which is largely made up of Kerċem residents, stitched together 100 blankets made from handmade fabric known as ‘granny squares’ that are produced in crochet.

While the group has not been able to meet physically since March, they haven’t let a pandemic get in the way of a plan formed last year to create something a bit different.

Group leader Susan Atzori said they were inspired to name their creation the Tree of Hope, because of the challenges many are facing due to COVID-19.

People can come see and enjoy it, to inspire them to have faith that bad times will pass

“The idea for the tree began last year, just to do something different, something special,” she said.

“Then due to all this uncertainty and panic created by COVID-19, we decided to continue working on our tree and named it the Tree of Hope, so people can come see and enjoy it, to inspire them to have faith that bad times will pass, to remind people we are all in the same storm and be generous to each other.”

While members were not able to meet to work on the project together, group leaders kept everyone in high spirits, bringing them yarn when they needed it.

This isn’t the first altruistic avenue the group has taken their crafting, offering to help various charities and missions by working on knitted and crocheted crafts to be sold or donated.

The group has donated to the Neonatal Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Mater Dei Hospital, sent scarfs and hats to a refugee camp in Greece, donated crafts to be sold by mission funds and sent items to Ethiopia, Peru and Guatemala with missionaries. Their talents are also helping a local cancer foundation with regular donations of lap blankets and chemo hats.

“The Tree of Hope was made with love and dedication this past year as a symbol to show that we must have faith that all will be well and at the same time, to remember those most vulnerable, mainly patients in our hospitals and the elderly,” Atzori said.

It has been mounted outside the Kerċem local council and will be officially lit on Sunday and will remain in the square until January.