The Gozo Ministry has submitted a planning application for an overhaul of Ramla Bay, the island’s biggest sandy beach.

The plans will see a reorganisation of the access to the beach, which is currently taken up by haphazard restaurant seating and beach service providers.

A render of the project. Plan: Gozo Ministry

Prepared by the ministry’s Projects and Development Department, the plans feature a new police station, proper premises for the emergency services, a public toilet, road upgrades and outdoor showers.

The master plan also seeks to standardise features such as canopies, shaded areas and seating at the beach restaurants.

Present-day Ramla Bay

Work on the masterplan began when Justyne Caruana was Gozo Minister in 2019, following meetings with stakeholders. At the time she had said that the aim of the master plan was to address traffic management and improve facilities, while protecting the natural characteristics of the bay.