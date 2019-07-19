A play commemorating the 458th anniversary of the Ottomans’ attack on Gozo, during which some 5,000 people forming the greater part of the Gozitan population had been captured and taken into slavery, will be held at the Citadel in Victoria.

At the time, the Gozitans were forced to capitulate and open the doors of the Citadel because they had no means of defending themselves.

Jasar u Fidwa is an abridged version of Bishop Ġużeppi Cauchi’s play, adapted by Joe Brincat.

The play will be put up at the Citadel on Friday at 8.30pm.