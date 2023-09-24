There has probably never been an age where the availability of communication tools has been so widespread. Yet does that mean that communication is as effective as it should be?

Indeed, the proliferation of communication tools today is unparalleled both in global reach, and in diversity, offering us endless opportunities for connectivity. And yet as these new tools become available to us so do the numerous challenges attached to them. The hot pro-and-con debate around GPT is a fine example of this. Do we ride the dragon or run from it?

The numerous advantages of communication tools are self-explanatory, but it’s the notable pitfalls which trouble us: information overload, oversimplification, decreased personal interaction and now the dilemma of authenticity, to name but a few. How do you know if I wrote this article myself or not? One thing is for sure however. The more redundant our texts become, the more ambiguous our messages will become which ultimately exposes us to greater miscommunication and mistrust.

Now, more than ever, we need to carefully monitor the quality of our communication and revisit some fundamental rules for effective dialogue.

What role does the 5 Chairs model play in making communication more effective and ensure that nothing is lost in translation?

We often lose each other in translation when our intentions are not clear or well conveyed. So much of what we should be communicating with one another in order to ensure mutual clarity of understanding, just stays inside our heads and is lost or misinterpreted. We regularly take things for granted, make assumptions and jump to conclusions, all of which can easily derail our communication effectiveness.

I designed the 5 Chairs as a tangible, visual framework to invite us to be more aware of the different viewpoints available to us in any moment of communication. The Chairs teach us to understand our default reactions and explore other potential choices available to us. By sitting both physically and metaphorically in the 5 chairs we gain more insight into the multiple interpretations possible to us, which normally might otherwise not be explored.

The more we understand our own reactions, behaviours and attitudes and the more we strive to understand those of other people, the more choices open up to us for truly effective, less ego-based communication. The chairs act, metaphorically, as a constant reminder to us that we always have a choice. We can then decide which is the most appropriate.

What is the potential cost of miscommunication – for both individuals and businesses?

At an individual level the emotional cost that comes with daily disagreements, misunderstandings and conflict both at home and at work takes its toll, especially if you lack solid communication strategies as a counter-balance. This reality must never be underestimated as it directly impacts our whole sphere of well-being as individuals.

At an organisational level the cost is just as great at both a tangible and intangible level. Bad error management, accidents, low trust, poor decision-making, litigation and workplace conflict, all take their toll and will always hold organisations back from their true potential.

Inclusion in a multi-culture work environment is also critical – how does the 5 Chairs model tackle this challenge?

The 5 Chairs is a mind tool designed to invite us all reflect on how we are thinking and behaving by using simple metaphors which help us shift from negative states to more positive states when provoked by other people or situations. Managing any form of diversity does not come naturally to us. Inclusion is the road less travelled because it requires a lot of conscious mental energy to counteract the natural tendency our untrained mind has to be hyper-cautious of the unfamiliar.

The 5 Chairs is designed to help us consciously train our minds to suspend judgment, explore the unfamiliar more openly and reduce the perceived threat that lingers behind diversity. It’s an invitation to reduce the behaviours which block inclusion (Jackal and Hedgehog) and promote those which nurture inclusion (Meerkat, Dolphin and Giraffe).

Following the success of last year’s event, what should this year’s participants expect from The 5 Chairs 2023 in Malta?

I’m delighted to return to the sweet shores of Malta. The participants were spectacular last year. Both engaging and engaged, they proved that the road to self-betterment, although long, is not necessarily arduous. Last year the participants followed the foundational course of the 5 Chairs and left the event with the fundamental concepts and dynamics of the model in hand. They have hopefully drawn some benefits from it during the year and noticed some positive shifts in their behaviours and attitudes by applying it to their daily lives.

This year we will dig deeper and build on the practical applications of the model by exploring in greater depth the essential human skills of courageous conversations, empathy, compassion and practical gratitude, all fundamental building blocks for healthy relationships and happy living.

The Five Chairs will be held at Intercontinental Hotel, St Julian’s on September 28, 29. Times of Malta is media partner of the event. To book visit www.quadconsultancy. com/5chairs/.

Louise Evans is founder and director of The 5 Chairs project, behavioural coach, corporate trainer and facilitator, speaker, and author of 5 Chairs 5 Choices.