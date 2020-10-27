It’s on its way – EuroMillions’ €130,000,000 Superdraw will be here on November 20 at 21:00 CET. Place your bets in advance so you don’t miss out on this starry event.

Europe’s favourite lottery, EuroMillions, is having a Superdraw in the month of November and every fan around the globe is quite worked up awaiting the jackpot’s compelling increase – €130,000,000 to be exact. To make it all better, Jackpot.com is allowing its players to place their bets in advance so their spot is saved within the lotto’s draw here.

To do that with ease, all you require to do is first head on over to Jackpot.com. If you do not have an account with Jackpot.com, it’s very easy to sign up and will only take a few minutes of your time. Afterwards, you can proceed to EuroMillions’ Superdraw page or click here to be directed to it. Then, pick out five numbers between one and 50 and two Lucky Stars from one to 12. If you cannot decide which numbers are for you, you can easily click on the ‘Quick-Pick’ button to have your numbers generated in a random fashion. Finally, you can complete your purchase by clicking on the ‘Add-to-Cart’ button. It is that simple.

If you have a tendency of missing quite a few draws of your favourite lottery, Jackpot.com has facilitated that by creating some worthy subscription deals for its players, including one for EuroMillions. For just €19.99 for the first month, you would have bets placed in an automatic way for all of the 8 draws that occur each month. This way you would never miss on a single draw and would also be saving some money. With the EuroMillions subscription, you would be saving precisely €8. Jackpot.com’s subscription deals include Lucky Lotto at just €6.99 per month, Mega Millions at only €19.99 for the first month, and JackpotLotto at a reduced price of €4.99 for the first month.

EuroMillions’ last Superdraw of €130,000,000 was won by an anonymous individual living in Spain and it happened without any rollovers last September 25 – what a lucky shot. The other Superdraw before that happened on July 3, 2020 and was won after just one rollover. The winner, who was also from Spain, took away €144,000,000 on July 7, 2020.

Will you be the next Superdraw winner who snags the prize on the sunny island of Malta? Try your hand on the massive EuroMillions sum in advance to be in the chance to win it all. It will happen on Friday, November 20 at 21:00 CET in the capital city of France.

