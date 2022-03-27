Gracy’s Arts & Supper Club has appointed a new executive chef, Tom Peters.

Peters was previously head chef at the iconic London restaurant Bob Bob Ricard and prior to that, he worked at the world famous three-Michelin starred Maaemo in Norway.

“After almost a decade working in London, I was seeking a new challenge. When I first met Gracy’s CEO Danny Drinkwater and chairman Gregory Nasmyth, I was excited by their vision for the restaurant and club,” Peters said.

“This is a huge opportunity for me. I have been given complete freedom to create a menu that I love and, at the same time, work in a beautiful restaurant located in the most stunning of cities.”

Gracy’s new menu offers a contemporary reworking of some classic dishes.

The new menu offers a fresh and contemporary reworking of classic dishes including king crab and tuna tartare for starters, John Dory, Label Rouge chicken and salt-baked celeriac for mains, and Pavlova and banoffee tart for dessert.

“The new menu has been incredibly well received, even with the lack of the standard pasta dish!,” Peters said. “I am very proud of the team at Gracy’s and how they’ve embraced the change. The style and standard of food is dramatically different to last year and we are getting amazing feedback from customers. I am excited about the future.”

Nasmyth commented: “We are delighted that Tom accepted our invitation to relocate to Malta. We cannot wait for our customers to taste the mouth-watering creations of this most talented of chefs. London’s loss is certainly Valletta’s gain.”

Reservations at Gracy’s, 113-114 L’Hostel Verdelin, Archbishop Street, Valletta, can be made on (+356) 2122 8500 or by e-mail at reservations@gracysmalta.com. Fore more information, visit www.gracysmalta.com or follow its Facebook and Instagram accounts.