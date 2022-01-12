A stunning early strike by Max-Alain Gradel gave the Ivory Coast a 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea in their opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations in Douala on Wednesday.

Gradel, the former Bournemouth and Saint-Etienne winger who now plays club football in Turkey, fired home an unstoppable shot from 20 metres in the fifth minute at the Japoma Stadium that proved enough for the Elephants.

The 34-year-old, whose father died shortly before the start of the tournament, appeared to be in tears as his team-mates came across to celebrate the goal.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.