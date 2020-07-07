Updated 5.20pm - adds KSU, SDM statements

The University has decided to confer degrees and diplomas in absentia this year because of uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision that has been described as insensitive by student organisations.

It said on Tuesday the senate decided not to hold graduation ceremonies in the customary manner in November/December.

The degrees and diplomas will be awarded on November 20, after when students would be asked to collect their formal certificate of award from the University.

Specific delivery arrangements will be made for graduates residing overseas.

The University said it planned to hold Thanksgiving Masses and formal ceremonies in February/March 2021 with details to be announced when the public health situation permitted the institution to make definite plans, principally to ensure the safety and well-being of its former students and their guests.

Student organisations call on University to reconsider

In a statement, the University Students' Council (KSU) called upon the University to reconsider its decision.

It said graduation ceremonies were the culmination of years of hard work by thousands of students and a proud moment for them and their families. The often emotional nature of these ceremonies required decisions to be taken with

greater sensitivity.

The KSU said that, at present, the status of a national health emergency and most of the health-related social distancing restrictions previously in place had been lifted, so there were no constraints on the planning of graduation ceremonies.

As it stands, it said, graduation ceremonies should not be postponed,

and such a decision should only be considered if the situation in the period closer

to these ceremonies would have deteriorated to such an extent that they would raise health concerns.

KSU said it was in contact with the University's administration with the aim of trying to find an agreeable solution for graduands and the University, allowing students to celebrate their successes while ensuring that the health of all those attending was safeguarded.

Studenti Demokristjani Maltin also called on the University to reconsider saying the university's decision was robbing students of their moment of pride and joy. Awarding certificates in November made the eventual postponed ceremony irrelevant, it said.

Moreover, the new dates would clash with the first-semester examination session, making participation for students enrolling in a post-graduate degree even harder.

SDM said it would be contacted the university as it believed there was still time for the decision to be amended, allowing students to celebrate their hard-earned achievement.