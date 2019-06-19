My friend’s daughter is at present sitting for her exams at the University of Malta where excavations and construction have been going on for some time. With the present extreme concern all over the island where people’s homes are in the vicinity of excavations and construction one can easily empathise with university students and their parents.

In the accompanying photo one can see for oneself a worry­­ing sign that they walk by every day. To make matters unbelievably worse, when students are attending classes and trying to concentrate on their exams all they can hear in the background is continuous hammering!

I believe that amid all the existing concern on the island some authority needs to stand up and be counted by giving them an assurance that they are in no danger whatsoever. Moreover, it should assure students that they are studying in a civilised country by ensuring silence during their exams.