Leaked chat logs between Yorgen Fenech and Rosianne Cutajar and authorities’ reaction to them confirm that the police and attorney general have been “hijacked” by the government, Moviment Graffitti said on Saturday.

The pressure group said the chats further confirmed the “incestuous relationship” that exists between political and business interests and the fact that a “chunk” of Malta’s political class is only in it for personal gain.

But it also said it fears the leaked conversations are just "the tip of the iceberg".

Author Mark Camilleri this week released transcripts of 2,200 messages exchanged between Fenech, a businessman who faces murder charges, and Cutajar, a Labour MP.

The chats show that the two had an intimate relationship, that Fenech gave Cutajar money as part of a property deal and that Cutajar asked Fenech for help and information on a number of occasions.

A court has since instructed the police to prosecute Camilleri for breaching a gag order related to text messages extracted from Fenech’s phone.

Graffitti said it was astounded by the speed with which the attorney general’s office had acted to prosecute Camilleri, noting how it stands in stark contrast “to the slow pace it has adopted in almost every other case.”

It described the attorney general as incompetent and questioned whether that was a result of ineptitude or corrupt collusion.

“In case after case, criminals are let loose, charge sheets are riddled with mistakes, and, again, the public interest is not served,” Graffitti said.

That lethargy also spread to the Malta Police Force, the group said, noting the police’s failure to prosecute various individuals, sometimes despite a court’s orders to do so.

Times of Malta reported on another such police failing earlier this week, with a probe into an Enemalta wind farm deal which Fenech made millions from having apparently stalled due to police shortcomings.

“There will be no better future for Malta and its people until politics is cleaned of the influence of those with money,” Graffitti said. “This applies regardless of who is in government, as this is a systemic issue and action must go further than just the removal of a few bad actors.”

“It has become abundantly clear that these institutions have been hijacked and no longer serve the public. They serve the government and act on the government’s demands.

“We have absolutely no faith in the leadership of the Malta Police Force and the Office of the Attorney General, who have continuously failed the people of Malta.”