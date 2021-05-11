Moviment Graffitti has called for a full investigation into Infrastructure Malta’s expropriation methods and urged farmers whose land is being expropriated to seek legal advice and avoid meeting the state agency alone.

The NGO made its call on Tuesday, one day after Times of Malta revealed instances when Infrastructure Malta expropriated land before proper documentation was filed and published, with the agency bypassing the Lands Authority and negotiating with landowners directly. In some cases, landowners were still waiting for payment for their expropriated land.

“This story confirms our suspicions about Infrastructure Malta’s practices. While the law establishing Infrastructure Malta clearly states that expropriations are to follow the procedures of the Lands Authority, it appears that many expropriation requests did not reach the Lands Authority at all,” Graffitti said.

It urged farmers who found themselves facing expropriation to seek legal advice and avoid private meetings with the agency.

“We are aware that, after the last press conference in Dingli, IM staff phoned up several farmers on a Saturday afternoon, asking them to attend a meeting in their premises in Luqa. We do not recommend you attend these meetings without a lawyer, and definitely not to sign anything – particularly under pressure,” it said.

Graffitti said the buck stopped with Prime Minister Robert Abela and urged him to order a formal investigation to establish why landowners have not yet been paid for their expropriated land, “despite Infrastructure Malta’s repeated pledges that everything is being done by the book.”