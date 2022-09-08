Graham Potter has agreed in principle to become Chelsea’s new manager after the shock sacking of Thomas Tuchel, according to widespread reports on Thursday.

Chelsea’s new US owners are understood to have met a release fee in the Brighton boss’s contract, with his club allowing the Blues to talk to their manager.

The former Swansea City and Ostersunds coach is expected to have his Chelsea deal finalised in time for him to take charge of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Fulham.

Click here for full story.