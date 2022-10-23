Grana Gżira has been recognised by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travellers’ Choice award winner.

The award celebrates businesses that have received great traveller reviews from diners around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

“We are very grateful to all our patrons, regulars or tourists, which have taken the time to review us on Tripadvisor,” Giulio Camilleri, director at The Neu Collective, said.

This is the second year we are receiving the award which is wonderful news considering we have only opened our doors three years ago.”

Grana offers authentic Italian and Mediterranean cuisine in a friendly and family atmosphere. This summer, they opened another restaurant in the capital city.

“We ensure to provide our Valletta customers with the same quality of food and service, and hope to witness the same successful story to this new outlet,” Camilleri said.

Grana Gżira and Valletta are members of The Neu Collective.

For more information, visit https://www.granamalta.com/