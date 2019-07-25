Visible damage to the Floriana granaries was caused by heavy machinery and vehicles used to set up structures for recent mass events, a former mayor of the town has claimed.

Photographs show a number of the circular stone slabs looking worse for wear, with some sections of stone having been chipped off and in some areas crudely put back together with concrete mix.

Publio Agius, who resides in Floriana and served as the locality’s first mayor, said about 10 granaries showed signs of significant damage, particularly around the farthest left side of the square, where traditionally the stage is set up for concerts and other events.

An inspection of the Granaries by Times of Malta confirmed the damage, though it was not possible to ascertain who or what had caused it.

According to Mr Agius, the damage was caused recently and was the result of the use of forklifts and other transport vehicles to quickly disassemble structures and equipment used in such events.

“It was evident that the workers were under pressure to complete various tasks within a timeframe,” Mr Agius said.

“This caused workers to disregard the necessary precautions against any damage to the stone slabs as well as to the granaries themselves.”

The Floriana granaries, Mr Agius noted, fall under the responsibility of the central government, who should therefore allocate the resources necessary for their proper restoration and regular maintenance.

Mr Agius also said that the grey cement used to repair the damaged stone was not in line with acceptable techniques and restoration standards and that a thorough restoration programme would be required before further intervention was carried out.

“If the Floriana granaries are considered as the leading venue for key national and international mass activities, it is expected that the authorities should give the proper attention for its upkeep,” he added.

The granaries were originally built by the knights for the purposes of grain storage in the event of a siege. Finding these designs to be reliable and efficient, the British authorities kept the granaries, which continued to provide for the population during World War II.

In all, there are 76 granaries in St Publius square.

The site is Malta’s foremost venue for events attended by a large number of people, mainly political meetings and major music concerts.