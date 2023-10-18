Last Saturday, October 14, The Point was alive with laughter, adorned with vibrant Turkish art, and infused with the irresistible aroma of Turkish coffee. It was a splendid celebration, marking the 100th Anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye. Hosted by the Turkish Embassy in Malta and in collaboration with The Point, the event stood as a testament to the shared cultural heritage and unwavering friendship between Türkiye and Malta.

The festivities kicked off at 11am with a plethora of engaging activities, carefully curated to cater to attendees of all ages. Children delved into the world of creativity with Turkish Cultural Painting sessions and a lively Kids Painting Contest, showcasing their artistic flair. The event was not just about art; it was also a culinary delight. Enthusiastic food lovers relished the delectable offerings at the Turkish Food tasting, indulging in iconic treats like Simit and Baklava.

Music ensemble

Between 1pm and 2pm, the event reached a crescendo with the enchanting performance of the Turkish Music Ensemble. The mesmerizing tunes reverberated through the mall, transporting attendees to the heart of Türkiye. Simultaneously, the Turkish Coffee Corner offered a haven for relaxation, where the rich aroma of freshly brewed Turkish coffee mingled with the sweetness of Turkish delight, creating an authentic Turkish experience.

Jade Caruana from Mosta, who attended the event with her 2 kids, had lovely words to share about her visit. “Attending the Turkish cultural celebration at The Point was a wonderful experience for my children and me. The event was filled with vibrant activities, delicious food, and a welcoming atmosphere. My kids had a blast participating in the painting sessions, and we all enjoyed the music and the delightful Turkish treats at the Coffee Corner. It was a relaxed yet enriching day, and we're thankful to The Point for creating such a warm and enjoyable environment for families like ours to connect and appreciate different cultures”.

Turkish Ambassador to Malta, H.E. Erdeniz Şen.

On behalf of the Turkish Embassy, the Turkish Ambassador to Malta, H.E. Erdeniz Şen said: “This year is the centennial of the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye. Türkiye and Malta are two friends and partners with many thousand Turks living in Malta and a Maltese diaspora living in Türkiye. We’d like to thank The Point for giving us an opportunity to organise a “Türkiye-Malta Friendship Day” on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye at The Point on last Saturday.”

“The Management of The Point Shopping Mall extends its gratitude to Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Malta for their invaluable support in orchestrating this splendid event," said Lucrecia Dufoo, Head of Marketing at The Point Shopping Mall. "With its commitment to promoting cultural diversity, The Point actively supports events that celebrate cultures from around the world. This collaboration truly exemplifies our dedication to fostering vibrant cultural exchanges within our community.”