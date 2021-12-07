Crowds in Valletta on New Year’s Eve will welcome 2022 with a 10-minute fireworks show at the Grand Harbour.

New Year’s Eve celebrations will also see British singer John Newman entertain the crowds at St George’s Square, Valletta Cultural Agency boss Jason Micallef said at a press conference announcing the event.

Entrance to the end-of-year celebrations will be free but subject to tickets which can be obtained on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets will be available from Valletta Cultural Agency offices in Republic Street, Valletta, as from Thursday December 9 after 10am. A maximum of four tickets per person may be collected.

John Newman.

As in previous years, the entertainment will be aired live on all local television stations starting at 10.30 pm on New Year’s Eve.

Newman, who is known for tracks such as “Feel the Love”, “Not Giving In”, “Love Me Again”, “Fire in Me” and “Feelings”, will headline the St George’s Square show. Other performers include Debrii and The Palace String Orchestra featuring Aidan, Gaia, Jasmine, Klinsmann, Megan and Ozzylino. The event will be presented by Abel, JD and Martina.

This year’s event is organised by G7 Events and backed by the Valletta Cultural Agency and Malta Tourism Association.