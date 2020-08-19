The Grand Harbour turned into one large illuminated screen on Sunday, as the Valletta Pageant of the Seas returned with a slightly different format.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public who usually throng the Grand Harbour to watch the show, were advised to follow it live on TVM.

Activities kicked off in the afternoon with Tellieqa Telliqun, an entertaining competition between a number of teams who raced with their home-made vessels without the use of oars or engines.

The evening show, which was broadcast live on TVM, saw the participation of 20 regatta boats and 40 sailing boats. For the first time, the event hosted a regatta for female rowers.

Under the direction of international artistic director Chris Baldwin, the sails of the sailing boats were transformed into screens showing projections specially designed for this occasion. The imposing Fort St Angelo and the Three Cities also acted as a backdrop for the stunning visuals which were accompanied by music and the voices of several Beltin or people of Valletta who narrated their stories.

This part of the show was under the musical direction of Andrew Alamango and the visuals were by Charlie Cauchi.

The spectacle ended with a fireworks display.

Participants of the Tellieqa Telliqun.