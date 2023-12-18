We have another gift for you to unwrap on Boxing Day!

It may not be lying under your Christmas tree adorned with a big red bow around it, but its curious facade sculptures, splendid courtyard and luxurious interiors are sure to entertain and make you feel like royalty for a day!

On Tuesday, December 26, we are inviting you to visit the Grand Master’s Palace for a refreshed peek at its regained splendour under our professionals’ expert hands. It will welcome the public from 10am until 6pm, and all proceeds and donations collected during the event will be directed to the Malta Community Chest Fund.

Stride with delight along the iconic corridors lined with armoured knights, and let yourself be transported along the Palace’s rich history by joining one of the animated tours, taking place at 10:15 in Maltese and in English at 11:45. All throughout the day, the Grand Master’s Palace will be well guarded with the alive and kicking soldiers of the Inguardia Parade as well, who will display their skills with various shows.

Suits of armour lining the majestic halls

Take a trip back in time to the winding streets with humble rocky dwellings, flickering lanterns and garigue landscape of the millenia-old nativity story at the exhibition ‘The Crib’s Journey with St Francis’, currently exhibited in one of the Palace’s halls.

If you are a confirmed history geek, then we suggest you head to our Heritage Malta membership one-stop-shop during this event, where you will be able to acquire your very own membership card to start benefitting even more in your exploration of our local heritage. Students and seniors will also be able to collect their Heritage Malta passports.

Top it off at the Orangerie, where the decadent tastes of traditional seasonal sweets and beverages are assured to delight your senses. Our gift shops will also be brimming with exclusive Heritage Malta merchandise you can purchase as tokens of this special day.

The President’s Office will also be accessible to the public during this event. An admission donation of €2 will be requested at the door, and donation boxes will also be available for anyone feeling like going the extra mile in this season for giving.