Jesmond Borg was recently awarded the George Vella Trophy for the best exhibit at the 2021 Gozo Philatelic Society exhibition.

The jury praised the high level of participation as the exhibits varied in subject and style. Borg’s exhibit consisted of Grand Masters’ correspondence.

The presentation of the trophy took place during the society’s annual general meeting held at Il-Ħaġar cultural centre.

The society has a permanent showcase at Il-Ħaġar which hosts interesting exhibits of a philatelic, social, historical and artistic nature.

Malta Post, the main sponsor of the exhibition, offered prizes to all participants.