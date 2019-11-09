A grand fair, being organised by the Annunciation Band Club of Tarxien, in collaboration with the local council, is being held tomorrow from 10.30am to 6pm at the Tarxien swings and surrounding area.

The day will feature entertainment for all the family, with stalls selling food and drink, traditional sweets, handmade crafts, music, performing bands, a petting farm, plants, classic cars, wartime vehicles and St Martin’s bags.

Mass will be said at 10.30am, followed by the blessing of the bags. At 1pm the traditional St Martin’s lunch will be served. Entrance is free.

The locality of Baħrija is also holding its traditional St Martin’s fair tomorrow, with activities starting at 10am. Entrance is also free.