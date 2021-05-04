The government has extended, till the end of this year, a grant scheme to cover deposits lost when marriage receptions were cancelled because of COVID-19.

The scheme, which also covers ceremonies for civil unions, was originally announced last year. The extension was announced by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana.

A total of €2 million have been allocated. Couples may apply once only and can be eligible for a maximum of €2,000.

The scheme applies for ceremonies due to be held up to the end of the current 2021 on deposits for items or services related to the ceremonies, on presentation of related documentation.

Further details are available online.