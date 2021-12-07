Grant Thornton Malta has received the company award for ‘Excellence in the Promotion of Women in Business 2020’ at the HSBC Malta Businesswoman of the Year Awards.

The firm’s commitment towards empowering women in business, resulted in over 58 per cent of its 120-strong team being made up of women.

“This award confirms that we have been consistently faithful to the core and fundamental objective of fostering a work environment that provides equal opportunities to everyone, irrespective of gender, race or nationality. This is a critical success factor for us, to achieve a merit-based culture, and that is the only way we will ensure our continued relevance in growing value to our clients,” partner George Vella, who is responsible for supervising the firm’s People and Culture department, said.

His sentiments were echoed by Sharon Causon, audit and assurance partner and chairperson of the Diversity and Inclusion team: “Making Grant Thornton a more diverse, equitable and inclusive firm is not only a personal priority for me, but for everyone who calls Grant Thornton home.

“In 2020, the partners committed to achieve this and set up the Diversity and Inclusion team.

We set our strategy for 2023 and I am happy to say that we have achieved most of what we had planned.”

The other recipients were Claire Pisani (Malta Businesswoman of the Year), Krystle Penza (Female Entrepreneur of the Year) and Roberta Lepre (Sustainability Role Model Award).

HSBC Bank launched the Malta Businesswoman of the Year Awards in 2018 to help promote and recognise the excellence of women who have achieved significant success in business.

The awards took place under the patronage of George Vella.