Audit, tax and advisory services firm Grant Thornton Malta has launched its online portal for training courses called Advance.

“We have an impressive amount of talent working at Grant Thornton, individuals who, thanks to their academic backgrounds and years of work in the field, are highly competent in their areas of specialisation. The next natural step is to make this knowledge and expertise available to the wider business community,” Victoria Darmanin, manager, people and culture, learning and development, says.

Grant Thornton has been running structured training for its team as well as clients who requested specific training and for other entities through their own training programmes.

“We are confident that these courses will give value to our audience and support with one’s continued educational development.”

The courses, which will cover an ample array of subjects, will be offered at a competitive price and delivered online or in a classroom setting by Grant Thornton’s experts at the firm’s training centre while ensuring compliance with all health measures. The first three courses will be offered for free.

The training season will be launched on Friday, September 11, starting with ‘Social media strategies for businesses’, a course designed to guide participants on how to plan and deliver a holistic and client-focused digital strategy, using Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

The training will be delivered by Fabio Giangolini, Grant Thornton Malta’s marketing manager and an experienced digital marketing trainer for both local and foreign companies. Giangolini has, over the years, trained individuals from over 200 foreign and local companies, including the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Participants will be encouraged to dialogue with lecturers as well as ask questions

The training sessions will continue on September 25 with a session run by Jessica Borg, a manager in the regulatory, corporate and financial services team. Borg, an experienced lawyer in financial services and company law, will deliver a training session on ‘Dissolution and consequential winding up of companies’.

Michael J. Agius, a manager in the transactional advisory ser­vices team, will follow with a training session on ‘Impairment testing – a walkthrough’. Agius specialises in corporate finance, and services a varied portfolio of clients in different sectors, ranging from hospitality, healthcare, real estate, retail, renewable energy and information technology.

Grant Thornton is also planning to offer on-demand courses for clients with specific training requirements, such as ‘Anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism’ training delivered by compliance and risk manager Ruth Esposito, the firm’s compliance officer.

Esposito is responsible for Grant Thornton’s and its clients’ compliance with the anti-money laundering and counter financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regulations, and advises on matters related to this field. Her team drafts internal policies and procedures on AML/CFT and oversees their implementation throughout the firm.

‘Corporate public relations’, another on-demand course, will be delivered by Giangolini and will focus on building a solid corporate image, writing press releases and dealing with media enquiries.

Grant Thornton’s Advance courses promise to be instructive and dynamic, and participants will be encouraged to engage in dialogue with lecturers as well as ask questions.

As the training calendar continues to be built according to demand, expertise and interests, more courses will soon be added to the Advance online portal.

For more information and registration to the free courses, visit https://www.grantthornton.com.mt/advance/, call 2093 1810 or send an e-mail to advance@mt.gt.com.