The latest research from Grant Thornton’s International Business Report shows how 78 per cent of mid-market businesses globally are actively working on removing barriers to gender parity at senior levels.

The number of businesses driving initiatives such as ensuring developmental opportunities (34 per cent), creating an inclusive culture (34 per cent) and flexible working (31 per cent), have all seen an increase across all those measured by the report.

However, progress for the representation of women in senior leadership positions has stalled. Women currently hold 29 per cent of senior leadership positions – the same as last year.

Francesca Lagerberg, global leader, Grant Thornton International Ltd, said: “If we want to continue to see more women in senior positions, businesses need to be intentional. Policies that ensure diversity of thought at the decision-making table, that address equal opportunity in career development and bias in recruitment and develop inclusive cultures can’t just be a nice to have – they are a must.

“Once implemented, these policies must be enforced and regularly reassessed to judge their effectiveness. When that is combined with real commitment from senior leadership, only then will real transformational change take place.”

Other significant findings show how 29 per cent of senior management positions in mid-market companies globally are held by women; 87 per cent of businesses have at least one woman in senior management and 78 per cent of mid-market businesses are actively working on their gender balance. Also, the number of women at CEO level has increased from 15 per cent in 2019 to 20 per cent in 2020, while those in CFO roles has dropped from 34 per cent in 2019 to 30 per cent in 2020.

Grant Thornton Malta is a member firm of Grant Thornton International, a global network of over 56,000 professionals in 143 countries.

The female presence is particularly strong within the Maltese firm, with 61 women out of a total of 111 employees. Women feature at different levels within the organisation, which is led by eight partners, two of whom are women. Eleven female employees also occupy managerial positions and more will be promoted as they progress through their career.

With over 40 years’ industry experience, Grant Thornton Malta focuses on providing a full range of services in-cluding assurance, tax, advisory, specialist financial services and capital markets support, corporate, trustee and outsourcing services to clients ranging from public companies, multinationals and government agencies to entrepreneurial businesses across various industries.