There is no denying the fact that we live in a ‘branded’ society. From outdoor media campaigns to the targeted advertisements users are exposed to when using apps and social networks, brands are all around us 24/7.

While we are all targeted by the same commercial messages, their impact can vary considerably according to one’s perception and experience of the brand. Though some may recall the colour of a logo, a particular jingle or a testimonial, others could focus on the actual product experience or even the values it stands for.

According to a report published last year by US public relation firm 5W, 21 per cent of Baby Boomers believe that purchasing brands that share their values is important. With Generation X, this number rises to 50 per cent, while 62 per cent of Millennials would only buy from organisations that support their own political beliefs.

Bridging the gap between consumers and organisations is a process which begins during the research and development phases of brand creation

In a bid to cash in on people’s idealism, companies worldwide have quickly responded by placing corporate social responsibility and woke (socially conscious) marketing at the forefront of their strategies.

Bridging the gap between consumers and organisations is, therefore, a process which begins during the research and development phases of brand creation, with the analysis of the target audience and the establishment of a mission, vision and values which resonate with it.

Several case studies have demonstrated how brands which were considered as being minor players have been able to grow and become a consumer’s reference point by identifying their unique voice.

Launched in 1996, sports apparel brand Under Armour started increasingly eroding Nike’s market share in the US. This was made possible by adopting an innovative communication strategy which emphasised the brand’s underdog identity and differentiated it from its competitors, all while adopting a communication style that reached to the heart of those consumers who were unphased by the industry giants’ campaigns.

Such is the extent of work required in creating a successful brand voice, that this process can only be approached in a systematic and organised way.

