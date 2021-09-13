September 11 marked the first-year anniversary of Advance, a training platform launched by Grant Thornton Malta. To celebrate this milestone, the financial services company is offering a 10 per cent discount for any course booked and paid by the end of September.

The company is aware that different professionals and business organisations may have distinct training requirements, hence Advance Training was created with the aim to inspire continuous professional development that leads to career advancement.

“We are confident that these courses will support our clients’ continued educational development,” said Victoria Darmanin, senior manager for People and Culture, Learning and Development.

The courses cover a vast array of subjects, ranging from regulatory, compliance and risk, finance, marketing and public relations.

Two courses, ‘The register of beneficial ownership for companies’ and ‘Accounting for IFRSs’(non-current assets, expected credit loses under IFRS 9), will be held in September, while in October the training will explore the regulatory journey for financial services companies seeking to obtain MFSA licensing. The November courses will focus on the duties and responsibilities of directors, and Microsoft Excel (beginner, intermediate and advanced).

In addition to the 10 per cent discount, a competition is being held for a chance to win 10 training hours simply by following the Advance Training Facebook, Instagram accounts and subscribing to the programme’s newsletter.

For more information and registration to the courses, visit www.grantthornton.com.mt/advance/, call 2093 1000, e-mail advance@mt.gt.com or follow the social media pages of Advance Training.