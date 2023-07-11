The housing minister has announced an improvement in grants given by the Housing Authority for works in residential properties under three schemes.

Minister Roderick Galdes said the three schemes are: Scheme ADP involving works in residences occupied by the owners or tenants; Scheme SSP for works on dangerous structures in private properties occupied before June 1, 1995 by tenants or leaseholders; and Scheme DIS on works for accessibility for persons with disabilities. 

Eligible applicants for Scheme ADP may benefit up to €21,000 to carry out structural works. Tenants under the same scheme can benefit up to €15,000 on finishing works. Owners of properties that are rented can benefit up to €6,000 for structural works.

As for Scheme SSP, eligible applicants living in a property rented before June 1995 can receive up to €25,000 for structural works.

Works under Scheme DIS for easier accessibility for persons with disabilities can be covered with grants up to €28,000.  Galdes explained that a person with disabilities needing a stairlift can receive up to €7,000 under the scheme. In all, assistance under this scheme was rising by 40%. 

The increases are applicable as from March 1 this year.

Further information is available at housingauthority.gov.mt

 

 

 

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.