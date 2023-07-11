The housing minister has announced an improvement in grants given by the Housing Authority for works in residential properties under three schemes.

Minister Roderick Galdes said the three schemes are: Scheme ADP involving works in residences occupied by the owners or tenants; Scheme SSP for works on dangerous structures in private properties occupied before June 1, 1995 by tenants or leaseholders; and Scheme DIS on works for accessibility for persons with disabilities.

Eligible applicants for Scheme ADP may benefit up to €21,000 to carry out structural works. Tenants under the same scheme can benefit up to €15,000 on finishing works. Owners of properties that are rented can benefit up to €6,000 for structural works.

As for Scheme SSP, eligible applicants living in a property rented before June 1995 can receive up to €25,000 for structural works.

Works under Scheme DIS for easier accessibility for persons with disabilities can be covered with grants up to €28,000. Galdes explained that a person with disabilities needing a stairlift can receive up to €7,000 under the scheme. In all, assistance under this scheme was rising by 40%.

The increases are applicable as from March 1 this year.

Further information is available at housingauthority.gov.mt