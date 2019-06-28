The grape crush is a stressful time for grape growers, viticulturists and winemakers. This year the wait is extra nerve-racking and speculation is rife about when exactly Malta’s wine grape crop will get out of the blocks.

End July is always a time of preparation and patience, but this summer the wait for the starter gun to fire is longer than usual. “Hold off the grape shears for now” is the message to grape growers and pickers, impatient to take to the grapes like hungry bees.

The 2019 wine grape harvest hangs on, in suspended animation, as it were, and experts blame the cold, wet winter and spring for the delay.

Usually the Maltese vintage commences around the last week of July with the arrival of the first lots of early-maturing Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay grapes, and the crush goes on for several weeks.

But, Delicata’s viticulturist, Jonathan Falzon, who carries out day-by-day berry sampling and technical analyses to establish a definite harvest date for each grape variety and vineyard area, predicts that most grapes will reach their point of optimum maturity one to three weeks later than the norm, depending on the variety and vineyard conditions.

“I believe the quality of the grapes is very promising but Mother Nature is in the driving seat and can’t be hurried; we have to wait a little longer for the grapes to ripen fully.”

Falzon explains that the growing season was delayed this year because of the wetter and colder weather towards the end of the vines’ dormancy.

“This winter may have seen average amounts ofprecipitation. However, an assessment by month shows a different picture.

“January and February were very wet and the quicksilver stayed below the mean minimum temperature during March, April and May.

“This kind of weather simply delayed the stages of vegetative growth, budburst and flowering, three important phases which, by the way, took place in near perfect conditions.”

Falzon, Delicata’s expert in the field, literally, is optimistic about the wine grape harvest in general. He argues that, because there was more water for the vines’ roots to take up, the canopies grew thicker, and a larger leaf to grape ratio should result in better varietal characteristics and wine quality.

As the grape crop hangs on for just a little longer, the 2019 harvest looks to be a good one. Predictions are for a healthy, high-quality crop and a yield that’s average (rather than highly productive) in the case of most grape varieties.

Fast track at Delicata’s wine fest

Festival revellers can get to their favourite wine without further ado at Delicata’s upcoming Classic Wine Festival by using the online fast track facility which saves time queuing at Malta’s most popular annual wine event.

While the cash stands remain open as usual, you can prepay for your wine purse, coins and souvenir glass in advance from the comfort of your smartphone or internet device – at no extra charge.

The online booking process is swift and easy. Simply settle the standard fee of €16 via the secure Delicata website. You will receive a booking confirmation by e-mail which you’re asked to print off and bring along. Then, on the evening, just collect your festival kit from the dedicated online priority lane.

The Delicata Classic Wine Festival takes place at the Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta, from August 8 to 11.

For more information go to www.delicata.com.

Georges Meekers is Delicata’s head of sales and an award-winning wine writer.