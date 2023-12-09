Alex is bidding goodbye to his friend Owen following a study session when their mother walks through the front door.

The woman offers to pay Owen to tutor her child, showering him with compliments while insisting Alex needs help. She later scolds Alex for making their friend feel so uncomfortable that he had to leave.

While dismissing her child’s protests, and eventually ignoring Alex completely, the woman says they were being dramatic and over-sensitive.

“You’ve always been so difficult, ever since you were a child. You should be thankful that I take an interest in your life,” the woman says, urging Alex to be “more like Owen”.

Alex’s story about a toxic relationship with a parent – often a taboo topic – is one of three featured in graphic novels being distributed to teens aged between 14 and 16.

The stories – in Maltese and English – are based on realistic life scenarios of domestic violence, including that of Layla and a possessive ex who is threatening to share nudes, as well as the story of Ruby, whose partner is controlling and abusive.

Abuse goes beyond issues of gender - Erica Micallef Filletti, who leads IVY

They have been published in a handbook for healthy relationships by a group of young adults, some of whom have survived domestic violence themselves. The group is called IVY – short for Interrupting Violence towards Youth – and has branched out of the St Jeanne Antide Foundation.

Erica Micallef Filletti, who leads IVY, hopes teens reading the graphic novels who are experiencing something similar, can relate and follow the almost step-by-step guidance on self-worth accompanying each scenario. The readers are also guided on how to access free support to help them learn about building safer and more positive relationships.

One of the things the people behind the handbook kept in mind was to ensure that anyone – no matter their sexuality or gender identity – can relate to the characters and reflect on their own relationships.

Initiative backed by Agenzija Żgħażagħ

“We are very much aware that among the older known victims and survivors of domestic violence, the majority identify as women. We’re also always harping on the importance of raising awareness about domestic violence among the younger generations,” Micallef Filletti – a criminologist by profession – told Times of Malta.

“So when it came to addressing the younger generations, we needed to ensure we spoke their language and reflect current realities. The issue of abuse goes beyond issues of gender and intimate partner relationships, and we also provide guidance to readers on how to support friends and relatives who are facing abuse.”

The initiative is backed by Agenzija Żgħażagħ, which manages the BeActive Scheme 2023 funds, while publication rights are owned by the St Jeanne Antide Foundation – IVY.

The short stories were penned by Leanne Dalli, while the guidelines were put together by Micallef Filletti, Ed Dingli and Charmain Magbanua illustrated the stories, while Elaine Vidal translated the work to Maltese.

About IVY:

IVY – Interrupting Violence Towards Youth, is a passionate group of young adults dedicated to combatting domestic and intimate partner violence that affects the youth and young adults of Malta and Gozo irrespective of gender, sexuality, cultural background, or ability. In partnership with the St Jeanne Antide Foundation, IVY is committed to creating a safer and more compassionate society through their empowering initiatives.

IVY Instagram: @ivy.malta