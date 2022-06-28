A major fire scorched fields and the countryside overlooking Marsalforn at l-Għolja ta’ Dabrani behind the Salvatur statue late on Monday. No one was injured.

Readers sent us these dramatic pictures and video.

Video by Katerina Tokareva..

Photo by Katerina Tokareva. Photo by Katerina Tokareva.

Photo by Joseph Camilleri.

Photo by W Nigel Irvine.