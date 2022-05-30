Streets linking Swieqi with Wied Għomor were closed on Monday afternoon to enable firefighters to battle a grass fire that spread quickly in the area, fanned by a strong wind.

The blaze started at about 2pm and thick smoke enveloped the area, with residents reporting ash falling on their yards and roofs.

The Civil Protection Department deployed several fire engines.

The police said no one was injured.

The blaze at Wied Għomor.