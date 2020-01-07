Methodology and eye for detail are two important components when it comes to organise a grassroots project.

These two factors are the backbone of the partnership that is blossoming between Kirkop United and Serie A side Torino.

This collaboration has at its centre youth development – nurturing young players into educated citizens in the daily life and talented individuals on the field.

Between December 28 and 30, both Kirkop and Torino reunited for one final time in 2019 for a winter mini-camp in bid to strengthen their relationship and provide the local youths another opportunity to showcase themselves under the guidance of some of the best youth coaches in Italy.

Charlie Borg, the head coach at Kirkop United Academy, was the man behind this partnership with the Granata.

“We forged this relationship a couple of years ago when I had met Teodoro Coppola, who supervises the Torino FC International Academy. At the time, the Serie A side wanted to embark on projects away from mainland Italy and after making their mark in Brazil and Albania, they opted for Malta as their next destination,” Borg told the Times of Malta.

“Torino have a unique style of methodology as they work directly with the individual and they focus a lot on the middle-class youngsters which makes them different from other clubs, in particular those referred to as the elite teams.”

Borg explained how Torino are helping Kirkop by providing them assistance and guidelines through a programme created by them in order to maintain uniformity in this partnership.

“Since this project includes both boys and girls, there has been already an opportunity for some of our girls to have a session with Torino in Italy,” Borg said.

“The Torino FC coaches attend a mini-camp three times a year on our shores to have a closer look at the holistic development of this project.

“The December winter camp was an important one because the Torino FC coaches observed boys and girls from the U-12’s and U-15’s groups to the youngest ones respectively, while seeing them in action as well during games.

In addition, following this camp the Torino FC coaches selected girls from the 2011 age group up to the 2005-born to attend training sessions organised by the Serie A club – this is the second time that girls from the Kirkop nursery have been offered this opportunity to train with the Italian side.

Borg also underlined that the children are not only being offered football education but also cultural lessons – one in particular is the Italian language – as

Kirkop look to provide a full preparation for their players, and not just football education.

In addition, this relationship is also beneficial for the Kirkop coaches.

United as ‘family’

In fact, Borg explained how Torino FC observe also Kirkop’s technical staff in order to provide them the chance to

assist summer camps organised by the Serie A side which would also pave them the way for further job opportunities in Italy.

“It is important that we, the coaches, have constant monitoring by the Torino FC technical staff because it helps to step up our level and provide our own players the best possible football education,” Borg said.

Coppola echoed Borg’s statement as he heaped praise on Kirkop’s coaches for their work ethic.

“The Kirkop coaches are really positive persons as they are willing to learn and this helps them to understand our modus operandi as we share our Torino FC experiences – this winter camp has continued to strengthen our bond.”

Coppola and Borg both have a common thought about this project – working as a family.

In fact, one of the things that struck Coppola when Kirkop pitched their idea was their community environment – something that Torino have instilled in their own way of work, in particular at youth level.

“When we spoke to Kirkop, we were impressed with their environment and given that the development of youth players was the main principle of this objective, this eased our talks and helped us come up with a holistic design for this partnership,” Coppola said.

Eye for detail and life experience come before scouting as Coppola explains that it is important the children are well-educated before helping them chasing their football dreams.

The Kirkop young players will continue to follow their ambitions when they will take part in another camp that will be held in Malta next month before one final reunion in Turin, which has already hosted the 2008-born group of the Reds making them the first foreign team to grace the the Stadio Filadelfia grass.

