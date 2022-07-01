Founded in 1994 and coming under the R&A’s administrative umbrella in 2000, the Junior Open is played in the days leading up to The Open, and at a nearby course.

This year’s biennial R&A Junior Open Championship will be played at Monifieth Golf Links, Scotland.

All nations affiliated to the R&A are invited to enter their leading golfers under the age of 16 for this event.

The Malta Golf Association has endorsed Noah Gratil and Laya Cristina to participate in this event which will take place from July 10 and 13.

