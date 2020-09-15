Aston Villa are planning to build a "top team" around England international Jack Grealish after he signed a new five-year contract on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old playmaker and club captain had been linked with a move away from the Premier League side during the transfer window.

However, Grealish laid those fears to rest by announcing the new contract with the club he has been with since he was eight years old.

"I am delighted to make this commitment to Villa," said Grealish in a club statement.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta