Jack Grealish and Ben Chilwell scored their first England goals as the Group I leaders moved closer to World Cup qualification with a 5-0 rout of Andorra on Saturday.

Chilwell put Gareth Southgate’s side ahead in the early stages before Bukayo Saka doubled the lead at the Estadi Nacional.

Tammy Abraham bagged his first England goal for two years after the interval and James Ward-Prowse claimed the fourth.

Grealish, in his first season with Manchester City after his club record move from Aston Villa, came off the bench to join Chilwell with his maiden England goal in the closing stages.

