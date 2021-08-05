Jack Grealish has reportedly completed his medical at Manchester City as the Aston Villa midfielder moves closer to joining the Premier League champions in a British record £100 million ($139 million) transfer.

Grealish was pictured being driven out of City’s Etihad training headquarters in a black van following his medical on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old will become the most expensive English player of all-time when City officially finalise the blockbuster swoop.

